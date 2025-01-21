Girona manager Michel Sanchez still hopeful of Champions League progression

On Wednesday, Girona take on AC Milan in the Champions League knowing that anything other than a win will see them exit the competition. As things stand, the Catalans are five points away from the final play-off place, so they would need two wins in their last two fixtures as well as other results going their way.

Firstly, the focus is on Milan, and Girona head coach Michel Sanchez gave his thoughts on the match during his press conference on Tuesday (via Diario AS).

“We play in a venue like San Siro, against a historic rival in Europe, Milan, so we have enough incentives to play a great game and earn the prestige that Girona, due to growth, is acquiring. Milan also have a lot at stake and if we have a slightest chance we have to fight for it. The victory would give us a minimum option and live a last day at home to be able to go through to the next phase. And for us it is a dream.”

“We’re going to put the best possible eleven to try to win and give our best version. San Siro is historic and Milan is one of the greats in Europe. A lot of history, but our maturity and mentality will lead us to play a great game. I don’t see the stage fright to be able to give a good version. We have to have a collective mentality.”

Despite the odds being firmly against Girona in their bid to reach the knockout stages, Michel is not giving up.

“We look at our objective. If you think about it, at the beginning of the Champions League, we talked about how with nine or ten points they would put you in the next phase. We’ll see how many we need, but I’m sure that by winning tomorrow we’ll have a chance. To go with any chance to the last matchday, you have to win. I don’t care what happens to the other teams. Performance puts you in the place you deserve. The goal is to get to the last day alive.”

Girona need to bounce back after their disappointing weekend defeat to Sevilla, although it will be very tough. And to make matters worse, they will again be without the injured Miguel Gutierrez, who has been linked with a return to Real Madrid in recent weeks.