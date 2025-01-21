Hansi Flick ‘dreaming’ of Bayern Munich recruit with Barcelona preference

Barcelona are back within their salary limit three years after activating their ‘economic levers’, albeit they have done so by selling off more assets. Although the Blaugrana still need to bring money in to do deals, it has not stopped them eyeing up their next star recruits.

One of the preferred additions, at least in the eyes of manager Hansi Flick, is Bayern Munich creative midfielder Jamal Musiala. The Germany international was given his debut at Bayern by Flick, and the pair also worked together as part of die Mannschaft operation before Flick’s dismissal.

Musiala is currently in contract negotiations with Bayern, as they try to extend his contract beyond the current deal until 2026. It is a deal that appears to be close to being wrapped up by the Bavarian giants. However Sport report that even if he does pen a new contract with Bayern, then it will include a ‘more or less’ affordable release clause, which keeps the door open to a move, be it to Barcelona or elsewhere. Their issue would no doubt be finding a way to fit Musiala in their salary limit, a likely sizable wage too.

Barcelona believe that moving on the likes of Frenkie de Jong could be key to getting a deal done, if his significant wages are off the books. Real Madrid have been linked to Musiala much more often of late, but it appears they have given up hope of bringing him in on the cheap with his contract running down.

Previously, Musiala has expressed an affection for Barcelona, with Lionel Messi his idol at the time too. It does seem hard to imagine Barcelona investing heavily in Musiala, despite Flick’s wishes. Not least because they have some similar options to Musiala behind the forwards.

Few if any managers would turn their nose up at the prospect of having Musiala, but the presence of Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and of course big-money signing last summer Dani Olmo can all play in similar areas to Musiala, albeit with difference characteristics.