“They don’t have weaknesses” – RB Salzburg manager expects struggle against Real Madrid

Real Madrid need to win against RB Salzburg to keep alive their slim hopes of automatic qualification to the Champions League last 16. They are overwhelming favourites to secure a much-needed victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite their struggles in recent weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were humiliated in the Spanish Super Cup by Barcelona, while they needed extra time to see off Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey last Thursday. However, they were back to their best against Las Palmas at the weekend, whom they defeated 4-1.

While it has been a tough time for Real Madrid, RB Salzburg head coach Thomas Letsch does not expect it to have any bearing on Wednesday’s meeting in the Spanish capital, as he told the media in his press conference (via MD).

“They don’t have any weaknesses. Are they playing badly? Not at all. It’s clear that they have had games in which they have not been 100%, but in other games their level has been the best.

“Vinicius and Mbappe are excellent but when we talk about Real Madrid it’s not just them or the individuals – they also have Bellingham. As a team we have to face one of the best in the world and it will be key to avoid losing the ball unnecessarily, to prevent them from making transitions with their speed.”

Salzburg are all-but out of this season’s Champions League, with two wins from their last two league phase matches needed to finish inside the top 24 (plus other results needing to go their way). For Letsch, the fixture will be a momentous occasion, and it is one that can be played without much pressure.

“For me it’s going to be a special match in my career. Before playing you can say ‘oh my god you are facing Real Madrid’, but you also think that being able to live this moment is a great joy. You feel pressure but it’s positive. We know that the atmosphere in the Champions League at the Bernabeu will be special, so we can’t stay paralysed.”