Champions League epic sees Barcelona win nine-goal thriller against Benfica

Barcelona have kept their unbeaten run going in the Champions League, somehow. They played out an epic against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, with the match finishing in a 5-4 win for Hansi Flick’s side.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

Barcelona took control from that point, but Benfica went back ahead after a howler from Wojciech Szczesny, who gifted Pavlidis the chance to score his second goal, which he took. The Greek striker would get his hat-trick goal soon after from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area from the Polish goalkeeper, whose Champions League return has been a disaster.

Raphinha had made it 3-2 in bizarre circumstances after heading into the net from an Anatolii Trubin clearance, although Ronald Araujo turned the ball into his own net for Benfica to get their fourth of the evening only a few minutes later. However, Barcelona did manage to get back to within one as Lewandowski scored his second penalty of the evening, and then Eric Garcia headed home for the equaliser.

Incredibly, the match wasn’t done there. Moments after Benfica claimed a penalty, Raphinha broke up the other end and fired into the back of the net, sparking wild scenes among the visitors.

It is an unbelievable victory from Barcelona, who were trailing 4-2 with 15 minutes to go. That result also secures their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.