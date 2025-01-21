Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has come out with a defiant statement on his future at the club, amid rumours that he had decided to depart in the summer. Those reports were quickly denied, but the Italian manager made it perfectly clear that he was not going anywhere of his own volition.

Los Blancos were reportedly preparing for his dismissal in November had things not taken a turn, and there has been no shortage of speculation that Ancelotti could be dismissed at the end of the season, with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso waiting in the wings to take over. Ancelotti has a contract until 2026 though, and it will be tricky to dismiss him if he wins La Liga or the Champions League.

Ahead of their European clash with RB Salzburg, Ancelotti was asked directly about those reports of his exit.

” No… no… (laughs). I want to be very clear: I will never decide the date of departure from this club, ever in my life. Someday that time will come, but I don’t know when it will be. I don’t decide it. It could be tomorrow (laughs), in a few games, one year, five years… Florentino will continue here for four more years and my goal is to reach Florentino’s four years (laughs). And so we say goodbye together (laughs).”

It has been a curious season for Los Blancos so far, with Ancelotti’s side often struggling in their bigger matches in La Liga and in Europe, but showing much more consistency against the rest of the pack. Real Madrid have not taken the lead at the top of La Liga, and Ancelotti was asked to give a rating out of 1000 in terms of where his team is.

“It’s hard to say. On an offensive level we are performing very well, but in defence we must improve a lot. This will be the key to success this season. If we do it, we will fight until the end in all competitions.”