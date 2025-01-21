Barcelona to scout two players during Atletico Madrid-Bayer Leverkusen clash

Barcelona are currently in Lisbon to face Benfica, although it turns out that they will also have officials at the other Champions League fixture involving a Spanish club on Tuesday evening, which sees Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen at the Metropolitano.

As reported by MD, members of Barcelona’s sporting department will be present in the Spanish capital to take in the match between the teams placed 11th and 4th respectively in the league phase. The reason for this is that they want to take in the performances of two Leverkusen players: Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz.

Tah has been strongly linked with Barcelona for several months, and at one stage, talks were advanced between the two parties. However, they have died down recently due to Ronald Araujo U-turning on his decision to leave, although the German defender is still a target for the summer, given that he can sign a pre-contract agreement to arrive for free at the end of the season. As it turns out, he could replace Eric Garcia instead, with the 24-year-old being strongly linked with an exit of his own.

While Tah is a realistic target for 2025, Wirtz is a player that Barcelona consider to be a dream option. He has been on their radar for some time, and although a deal is virtually impossible for now because of the club’s well-documented financial problems, it is not ruled out that they make a move in the coming years if normality is restored.

It will be interesting to see whether either player ends up at Barcelona. Tah is certainly the most likely to swap Leverkusen for Catalonia, although it cannot be taken for granted that he will join, although he would be a top addition to Hansi Flick’s squad.