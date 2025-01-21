Barcelona holds talks in Lisbon over Marcus Rashford deal

Barcelona want to sign Marcus Rashford this month, and although a deal will be very tough to pull off, they are determined to make it happen. The player himself also wants the move, although he is becoming restless about the lack of progress made on negotiations with Manchester United.

Because of their well-documented financial problems, Barcelona must orchestrate at least one departure before they can make a definitive move for Rashford. Eric Garcia is the most likely to leave this month, although the club would prefer to see Ansu Fati move on, given that they view Rashford as being his replacement.

While there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding this aspect, Barcelona are still pressing ahead to put themselves in a position to sign Rashford this month. It has been reported that more talks will take place this week, and Jijantes (via MD) have now revealed that these took place in Lisbon on Tuesday, prior to Hansi Flick’s side taking on Benfica in the Champions League.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is leading the club’s efforts to sign Rashford, and he met with Arturo Canales, who is an intermediatory that has been appointed by the English winger’s representatives to enter into discussions with the Catalans.

Rashford is prioritising a move to Barcelona, given that he has fallen out of favour at Man United since the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the club’s new head coach. While there is an air of desperation to get a deal done from his side, he does have to be patient for now, and that is likely the message that Deco has passed across.

For now, all that Rashford can do is wait. Barcelona need to move on Eric or Fati in order to open up salary space, but it will be straightforward to close either of these deals before the winter transfer window slams shut.