Barcelona outcast Ansu Fati linked with Premier League return

Barcelona are hoping to move on Ansu Fati during the ongoing winter transfer window, and another opportunity to do could materialise in the coming days. At this stage, the most likely destination for the out of favour attacker could be the Premier League, where he already has experience.

Barcelona want to get Fati out so that they can replace him with Marcus Rashford, whom they have already agreed personal terms with. However, finding a suitor has been much harder than expected, and they have also been met with resistance from the player himself, who wants to stay despite clearly having no future under head coach Hansi Flick, who has left him out of recent matchday squads.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are still working on his departure, and it appears that a ray of hope has emerged in the last few days. As per TBR Football (via Relevo), Tottenham Hotspur have indicated that they are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to North London.

According to the report, Spurs are interested in taking Fati on loan for the remainder of the season, with the aim also being to include an option for a permanent deal from the summer onwards. Barcelona would surely view this favourable, although they would want a significant portion of Fati’s wages to be covered.

Fati was playing in the Premier League last season for Brighton and Hove Albion, although he struggled to make an impact during that loan spell. If he does return to England at some point in January, he will hope for better fortunes during the 2024-25 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Fati does leave Barcelona before the winter transfer window closes. At this stage, the departure of Eric Garcia is more likely, although the club would certainly prefer the forward to be on his way instead.