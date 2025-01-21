Barcelona and Atletico Madrid offered former Real Madrid forward on loan

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the biggest deal of the January transfer window so far, bringing in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for a reported €70m. However it means that one of Luis Enrique’s favourites going back to his Spain days is likely on the way out of the club this month too.

Marco Asensio has been out of Luis Enrique’s plans in recent months as it is, and Kvaratskhelia’s addition is another sign that he has little chance of featuring heavily for PSG in the coming months. As such, agent Jorge Mendes has set his mind to finding a destination for Asensio, on what will likely be a loan deal until the end of the season.

According to El Chiringuito, via Sport, Asensio has been offered to both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Mendes has a close relationship with both clubs, and in Barcelona’s case they are also looking for a forward to ideally replace another Jorge Mendes client in Ansu Fati. However thus far, both have turned down the chance to sign the Spain international.

Barcelona have Asensio filed as a potential option, given they want to strengthen, and the fact that he can play in various positions – one of which is false nine, as he showed for Spain, which could provide cover for Robert Lewandowski.

Asensio does seem like more of the same for Barcelona, who already have a number of players that prefer to operate between the lines, and prefer to get the ball to feet rather than into space. Similarly at Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone has reverted to a four in midfield and two up front for the most part, and while Asensio could perhaps play up front with a partner, Colchoneros may reason that Angel Correa provides much more than the former Real Madrid man, who left Spain two summers ago.