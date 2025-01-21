For the first time since Atletico Madrid’s title-winning campaign in 2020/21, the race for the La Liga crown isn’t a two-way tussle between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manager Diego Simeone has set his sight on winning a third league title in 14 years. That may seem like a dig at the 2015/16 world’s best coach, but it’s not.

Since the Argentine tactician joined Atletico, he is the only manager to have stopped the La Liga crown from going to either Madrid or Barca.

When he wasn’t too busy gatecrashing the established order, he led Atletico to two UEFA Super Cups and two Europa League titles, along with the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.

Simeone has done a spectacular job getting Atletico to push the big two. Atletico are firmly in the title race, but they need to be near-flawless to get over the line.

It is safe to say the Argentine won’t be thinking about summer transfer plans just yet. However, his squad his one of the oldest in La Liga and the club cannot rest on its laurels.

Simeone’s squad could do with an injection of youth, so we have highlighted three young players Atletico need to target next summer.

Nestory Irankunda – Bayern Munich

Nestory Irankunda has been tipped for greatness since emerging from Adelaide United’s academy as a hot prospect.

He is considered the future of Australian football – a huge burden to place on the shoulders of an 18-year-old still finding his way, but he has proven to be worth his weight in gold.

Irankunda notched 16 goals and eight assists in 61 games for Adelaide before Bayern Munich picked him up for a bargain fee.

He netted five goals and four assists in 18 games for Bayern’s youth side before joining Swiss outfit Grasshopper Club on loan.

Despite his massive talent, there is a decent chance he won’t get into Bayern’s star-studded senior team anytime soon, paving the way for Atletico to swoop in for him next summer.

Bayern aren't in the business of losing uncut gems. However, if Atletico can pull off a deal, Simeone could do with someone of Irankunda's calibre.

Simeone could do with someone of Irankunda’s calibre. The Aussie star has the potential to take Atletico’s attack up a notch and boost their odds of winning silverware.

Ricardo Pepi – PS Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven youngster Ricardo Pepi is quickly becoming one of the finest talents to emerge from the United States.

Pepi has been in superb form for PSV this season. Despite playing second fiddle to Luuk de Jong, the US star is among the club’s top scorers in the Eredivisie.

Given his outstanding performances for the Eredivisie champions, he could be on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe next summer. Atletico have to get there first.

The 22-year-old has played a key role in PSV’s title defence. Pepi is morphing into a lethal striker, and he could be a shrewd acquisition for Atletico next summer.

He could be the ideal replacement for Angel Correa, who may have overstayed his welcome at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentine has two years left on his contract but could leave the club this summer.

Pepi could form a lethal strike partnership with Julian Alvarez or Antoine Griezmann in Atletico’s frontline and boost their hopes of claiming more silverware under Simeone.

Rayan Cherki – Lyon

Lyon star Rayan Cherki is another player who would be a masterstroke acquisition for Atletico if they can convince the French club to part ways with their prized asset.

Cherki has been a key player for Lyon since coming through their youth ranks in January 2020. He has made over 160 appearances for Lyon’s first team and been capped three times by France.

The Ligue 1 giants have fought tooth and nail to keep the Frenchman in the squad, but their current financial turmoil, coupled with a decent bid, could force their hand next summer.

Cherki is a two-footed midfielder capable of featuring in several positions. Simeone currently deploys Conor Gallagher and his son Guiliano Simeone on the flanks.

Signing Cherki would provide the Argentine with a natural option who can play on either side comfortably and take some of the creative burden off Griezmann.