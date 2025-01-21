Ronald Araujo own goal restores two-goal cushion for Barcelona

Barcelona had been back in their Champions League match against Benfica after making it 3-2, but the Portuguese side have restored their two-goal advantage only a few minutes later.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

Barcelona took control from that point, but Benfica went back ahead after a howler from Wojciech Szczesny, who gifted Pavlidis the chance to score his second goal, which he took. The Greek striker would get his hat-trick goal soon after from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area from the Polish goalkeeper, whose Champions League return has been a disaster.

Raphinha had made it 3-2 in bizarre circumstances, but now Ronald Araujo has turned the ball into his own net for Benfica to get their fourth of the evening.

Benfica score again 😤 Their two-goal cushion is restored in a matter of minutes thanks to a Ronald Araújo own goal… 4-2!

That goal sums up Barcelona’s evening so far, and after giving themselves hope, it has been extinguished very quickly.