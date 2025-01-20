West Ham launch €67m bid for Barcelona forward target

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Jhon Duran of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa at Adams Park on September 24, 2024 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Barcelona have been scouring European football for their next answer at the number nine position, in acknowledgement that Robert Lewandowski will be 37 next August, even if his contract is set to continue for next season. One of the names they have identified as a potential successor is subject of a major transfer bid in the Premier League.

Colombia and Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran been in fine form this season, sharing the number nine duties with Ollie Watkins up front. Unai Emery’s preference to use one or the other has led to no shortage of speculation that someone could come in for Duran and offer him a starting role.

At the very least, West Ham United believe they can do so with success. As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, West Ham have made a bid for a little over €67m for Duran, not including various add-ons. Villa are expected to reject the bid though, as they have no intention of selling Duran, not least in January.

Duran has recently extended his contract with Villa until 2030, giving them a strong negotiating position. That is probably the biggest obstacle to Barcelona having a shot at bringing him in in the near future, despite their return to within their salary limit and the 1:1 rule. It would have to be a major fee to tempt Villa into accepting it.

Reports in the Catalan capital say that along with Aleksander Isak of Newcastle United, Duran is one of the preferred targets for the coming years and the number nine position. They met with Duran’s agents in December, simply to sound out his interest in a move to Barcelona, rather than negotiate any numbers with them, and a move is not expected imminently. If Villa cannot offer the 21-year-old a starting role before long though, it would be no surprise if Duran was on the move.