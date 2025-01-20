Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior might be suspended currently, but that does not mean that he has stopped delighting the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian had a camera on him during Los Blancos 4-1 win over Las Palmas, and has gone viral in Spain.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had called out what he clearly felt was biased refereeing in favour of Real Madrid on Friday, provoking a response from both Dani Ceballos and Carlo Ancelotti thereafter. Since, Simeone has come out firing again.

However it also tempted the Madridista fanbase at the Santiago Bernabeu into action on Sunday, as they made their rivals the object of their chants. In particular, one song focused on Real Madrid’s two Champions League victories in three years against Los Colchoneros, the first after extra time and the second on penalties.

During the Las Palmas clash, Vinicius was seen singing along to the song, which no doubt will endear him to the home support and irritate Atletico fans in equal measure, as reported by Cadena SER.

#Vinicius singing with #RealMadrid fans in a chant directed at Atletico: "The years pass, and everything remains the same, losing finals against our Real. It doesn't matter what they say, they'll never forget, they cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan."pic.twitter.com/OZZc7k8hBR — Football España (@footballespana_) January 20, 2025

Vinicius will serve the second of his two-game ban against Real Valladolid at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla next weekend, following from his red card against Valencia for pushing Stole Dimitrievski in the face. He will be back in action for their European clash with RB Salzburg, and will be keen to get back to form.

While he was the leading light in the opening months of their season, his star has been eclipsed by Kylian Mbappe in recent months, with the Brazilian often moving more centrally. Los Blancos face Valladolid, Getafe and then will host Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, in what will be a top of the table clash. Vinicius will want to be at full speed by that point, as Real Madrid gear up for their customary assault on La Liga and the Champions League.