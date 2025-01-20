Real Madrid starter on the verge of losing spot as alternative gains ground

Real Madrid have generally had a settled starting XI whenever Carlo Ancelotti has been in charge of the club. However injuries have provoked him to make several changes to his plans in recent months, and with Ferland Mendy’s injury issues returning at points during the season, his place is now under threat.

Diario AS point out that one of every 10 Real Madrid goals this season has come from alternative left-back Fran Garcia or right-back Lucas Vazquez. The latter has been under pressure of late for his defensive performances, something that Ancelotti is trying to work on with both, but he is delighted with their form going forward. They provide a depth and width which greatly impacts their attack.

Los Blancos will have to improvise this week in the Champions League with Vazquez suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, with Fede Valverde the most likely to fill in. Otherwise Ancelotti will be forced to play Raul Asencio out of position or turn to academy prospects Jesus Fortea or Lorenzo Aguado, something he has shown little appetite for so far. Vazquez’s presence is by necessity, but on the whole, his erratic defending makes his presence in the backline an issue for Real Madrid.

The same cannot be said for Garcia. Providing his third assist of the season for Rodrygo, Ancelotti is happy with his attacking contributions, and feels he has improved considerably in defence in recent months. With Mendy a long way from the lockdown left-back he was last season, the pair are now seen as at a similar level. Previously it was a given Mendy would start where possible, now it is an open debate at Valdebebas.

With Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies looking as if he may stay in Germany, it will be interesting to see if Los Blancos go into the transfer market for a left-back this summer. As recently as a few months ago, it looked a given it would be Davies, but now neither Garcia nor Mendy are seen as top level options.