Much of the talk surrounding Real Madrid in the last two months, at least in terms of their transfer activity. With injuries severely hampering their defence at centre-back and right-back, many in the Spanish capital have suggested that reinforcements would do Carlo Ancelotti’s squad well. However there will be no exits from his squad either, which could end up being just as important.

That includes Dani Ceballos. The Andalusian midfielder has been linked with an exit since months after he signed a four-year deal with the club until 2027. In particular, Ceballos has flirted with a return to his first club Real Betis, although the finances have never worked out. This summer Los Verdiblancos made an offer that was deemed insufficient by Real Madrid, who demanded at least €15m for him.

Now with more opportunities and more minutes in recent months, his situation has turned around again. Injuries to Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have given him a chance, and beyond Fede Valverde, he is arguably playing the best football of any of Ancelotti’s midfielders currently.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s win over Las Palmas on Sunday, Ceballos confirmed he would be staying at the club for the rest of the season.

“The decision is firm. I have spoken with the club, with the coach. I will stay until the end of the season for sure. I wish the best for Betis, who are not in a good dynamic. I am sure that they will turn it around and players like Isco, Lo Celso and others will take a step forward and take Betis to where they deserve to be,” he told Relevo.

The biggest headline from his comments was a clap back against Diego Simeone, but his answer does leave the door open for an exit in the summer. Real Madrid have been linked with reinforcements in midfield in the summer, and Ceballos will no doubt be wary that his role could change again.