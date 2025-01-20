The waters have calmed at Barcelona, following an emergency injunction, a Clasico win and their return to the so-called ‘1:1 rule’, following a deal to sell off more assets, in this case a percentage of their VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou. However the Barcelona squad have had just as many questions for President Joan Laporta as the rest of us.

It was reported at the height of the Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration drama that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had been told to explain the situation to the players. Despite the German coach’s best efforts, the Blaugrana squad had little of the clarity they wanted though – and would not get it.

Demanding that Laporta come and speak to the squad personally to untangle the queries harboured by a squad containing two teammates unable to play, the Barcelona President did oblige. Sport say that he explained the moves he had made, and his reasoning behind that. Nevertheless, the Barcelona squad had similar questions to the rest of the world, headed by one in particular: why could you not have done all of this sooner?

Their information is that Laporta’s answer was so outlandish that the players did not even respond to it, completely baffled by Laporta, no wiser to the matter.

The issue is a long way from resolved too, with Olmo and Victor to have their fates determined in the courts, with a maximum delay until early April. Both could conceivably reach the end of February unable to play for the remainder of the season.

Subsequent to the drama, the pressure has grown on Laporta, with rival groups calling for his resignation, and Laporta responding by calling those who question him as the enemy. He also dismissed Raphinha’s comments that he would think twice about joining Barcelona as misinterpreted, but it does seem the players are losing a degree of trust in their president.