Real Betis have looked at a low ebb in 2025, but Manuel Pellegrini will hope that he has the spark to kickstart their engine again. Manchester United have agreed a loan deal with Los Verdiblancos to send Brazilian winger Antony to La Liga.

It was reported by Relevo on Monday morning that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs for a loan without an option to buy for Antony, with Ruben Amorim’s green light the only thing missing from the deal. Seemingly the Portuguese has signed off, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that only signatures and a medical are missing to complete the move.

🚨⚪️🟢 Antony to Real Betis, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties with Man United too. Documents being checked; then time for travel and medical tests. United will let him leave on loan deal with 𝐧𝐨 buy clause. He’ll be formally back to United in June. pic.twitter.com/2Bywbzdxvj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025

Betis will pay a portion of his salary until the end of the season, with Pellegrini hoping that Antony can give them a jump in quality on the right wing. The €91m former Ajax winger is delighted at the idea of heading to Betis, and has accepted their offer over others available, including one from Villarreal. Amorim was reportedly only willing to do the deal if reinforcements were brought in, and perhaps it is not surprising that Romano immediately after gave an update on United’s pursuit of Patrick Dorgu.

🔴👀 Manchester United have been working on Patrick Dorgu deal, as exclusively revealed two weeks ago. He’s still one of the main names on the list. https://t.co/7ylr72ZPiO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025

Los Verdiblancos have been using Aitor Ruibal on the right side at times, while Giovani Lo Celso and Isco are alternatives to come inside from the right. However Pellegrini has been lacking in more traditional wingers, and with the exit of Assane Diao, only Ez Abde and youngster Javi Rodriguez remain of that profile. Antony will be hoping to recapture some of the form that led to the Red Devils investing so heavily in him, after a difficult time at Old Trafford so far. At the very least, Pellegrini has a strong track record of getting the best out of creative talents, as evidenced by Lo Celso and Isco.