Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has cast further doubt over the goalkeeping position, as Inaki Pena and veteran Wojciech Szczesny compete for the number one spot. The former has retained the starting spot since Szczesny came out of retirement to sign for Barcelona, but his two Spanish Supercup appearances have sparked speculation that Szczesny could become the number one.

Szcesny also played in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro, and although he did get sent off against Real Madrid, only conceded once in his three appearances. Flick refused to confirm whether it would be ‘Tek’ or Pena against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night though.

“This is one thing we discuss with the coaches. I said that it changed a lot, because we see how Tek can perform in the Supercup, and he’s a champion, and you can see it. He’s won lots of titles, and he has lots of personality. I love how he acts on the pitch, I love it, we will discuss and see how he does tomorrow.”

“As I said before, I don’t know what will happen,” he repeated when asked who would start against Benfica.

Flick was also asked how much it helps to have a big personality and someone with humour in the dressing, as is the case with Szczesny.

“I think it is one of the best transfers we have made in this position. It’s not only his performance, but also his behaviour, with the other goalies, it’s really great to see. Such a successful ‘keeper, and to him giving his experience to the young players and also the other goalkeepers, he’s really unbelievable.”

Flick said ahead of their Liga draw with Getafe that ‘a lot had changed’ with regard to the goalkeeping position after the Spanish Supercup, having previously been fairly firm that Pena would be their starter in the run-up to Christmas. The German coach also discussed their non-penalty against Getafe and Barcelona’s ailing Liga form during his press conference.