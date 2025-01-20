Barcelona slumped to another damaging draw on Saturday night against Getafe, unable hold onto their lead, nor to find a way through the Azulon backline for a second time. The match was not without controversy though.

In the closing stages, goalscorer Jules Kounde was manhandled at a corner by Chrisantus Uche, but it was deemed not enough for a penalty by the referee, and the VAR did not call for a review from the official either. A decision that Barcelona President Joan Laporta did not agree with.

⬅️Joan Laporta, a su salida de la Ciutat de la Justícia, tras declarar como investigado en una presunta estafa” 🗣️“El arbitraje en Getafe es una vergüenza. Que no se pitara ese penalty a Koundé es un escándalo.

Un escándalo. Deberíais repetirlo más veces” 📹@DBR8 pic.twitter.com/h2jbggwZ3a — Diario SPORT (@sport) January 20, 2025

As he attended court give testimony on Monday on a fraud case worth €4.7m, in which he is accused of misleading investors. “The refereeing in Getafe was a disgrace. That they didn’t blow for a penalty on Kounde is a scandal. A scandal. You should repeat it more often,” Laporta commented to the assembled journalists outside of the court. “Exactly,” he responded regarding comparison with another penalty Getafe gave away against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season.

Girona are willing to offer 10 million euros for Eric García, but Barcelona consider the amount insufficient, particularly as Hansi Flick is opposed to his departure. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 20, 2025

It is not the first and probably not the last time that Laporta has pointed the finger at officiating when things go wrong for Barcelona. Last season he accused Real Madrid of being the beneficiaries of decisions throughout the history of the two clubs. Something Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone also hinted at on Friday, which was met with a response by Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.