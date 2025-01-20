The business end of the Copa del Rey is definitely here, with just eight teams remaining and all of them from La Liga. Giant-slayers Pontevedra and Ourense could not score against Getafe and Valencia, while Elche and Almeria were sent packing by Atletico Madrid and Leganes respectively. The big shock was holders Athletic Club heading out at home to Osasuna in a 3-2 thriller.

🚨 Copa del Rey draw for the quarterfinals is set to take place in a few minutes. Atleti can face any of these teams:

– Barcelona

– Real Madrid

– Real Sociedad

– Valencia

– Osasuna

– Getafe

– Leganes pic.twitter.com/R1Lhx5yzIY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 20, 2025

The quarter-finals will take place on the 4th, 5th and 6th of February, in single leg ties, while the semi-finals will be played over two legs, with the first coming on the 26th of February, and the return on the 2nd of April. The final will be on the 26th of April at La Cartuja in Seville.

Barça's plane from El Prat to Lisbon can't take off yet. It's very bad weather in Lisbon, with rain and fog. The players are waiting in the plane, but will arrive very late. @JosepSoldado — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 20, 2025

Barcelona’s dreadful La Liga form may spur them to focus on the Copa del Rey if the seven-point gap to Real Madrid increases, despite looking formidable against Real Betis. Real Madrid were whistled by their home fans in a 5-2 thriller against Celta Vigo that went to extra time, but they will be feeling confident again after a big win over Las Palmas.

Atletico are another side coming off a surprise result, snapping a 15-game winning streak with defeat to Leganes. For Los Pepineros, Valencia and Getafe, the Copa will be a distraction from their relegation battle, but also a chance to inject some positivity into their campaigns. Real Sociedad and Osasuna are in the running for a European spot, but the Copa could be another route to Europe – or glory.

Follow the draw live here:

Valencia are the first team out of the hat, they will have a home tie against… Barcelona! Always a fun and heated tie at Mestalla between the two. The Blaugrana won out 2-1 in their first game of the season in La Liga, and the two sides will face each this weekend at Montjuic too.

Leganes with a home game at Butarque, they will face… Real Madrid! Los Blancos won out comfortably in their first meeting of the season, with 3-0 win. Los Pepineros have beaten the other two in the big three this season though.

Atletico Madrid can get one of three opponents. It is… Getafe! A Madrid derby at the Metropolitano, the home team ran out 1-0 winners just over a month ago.

That leaves Osasuna and Real Sociedad – with La Real at home at Anoeta! Los Rojillo beat the Txuri-Urdin there 0-2 earlier in the season, and have faced off several times in the Copa of late. They are due to play each other on the Sunday before their quarter-final at El Sadar too.

That’s it for the draw, with three local clashes, and Barcelona only hopping on a short train down the East Coast. It sets up for a rare occasion where the big three could all reach the semi-finals, while there will be a guarantee of two Madrid-based sides and one Basque team in the final four too.