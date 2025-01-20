Barcelona demands halting January exit for defender

Ever since he left the club at the end of a loan deal last season, Girona have made it clear in public and private that they would be happy to have Eric Garcia back at the club. He is one of the players that Barcelona would contemplate an exit for in the January transfer market.

Although manager Hansi Flick is keen to hold onto Garcia unless he is getting reinforcements, the club will let him go if they get the right offer. MD report that Girona are willing to pay around €10m for Garcia, but Barcelona do not believe this is sufficient. Talks are likely to go down to the final days of the transfer market, with both sides seeking to apply pressure with the clock. Garcia is content to return to Girona, but also happy to remain in Blaugrana for the rest of the season.

If there are no departures this month, Marcus Rashford won't arrive. To this day, there's no money to sign him. @ffpolo, @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 20, 2025

It was reported earlier in January that Barcelona and Girona had reached an agreement for Garcia, but that his exit hinged on Ronald Araujo’s future. With the Uruguayan seemingly remaining, that should free up Barcelona to sanction a deal for a player out of contract in 18 months. All the same, Flick may argue that unless the fee is sufficient to bring in reinforcements, Barcelona will gain much more from a sale now than in the summer.