If Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could not already feel the shadow of Xabi Alonso in his office, this week the Basque manager and his Bayer Leverkusen side are at the Valdebebas training ground as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid. Much of the Madrid-based press was interested in his prospects of replacing the Italian though.

Leverkusen will look for a second win under Alonso at the Metropolitano in three years, after their victory in the Spanish capital helped knock out Los Colchoneros in the group stage for the first time. Alonso was peppered with questions about whether he would be continuing at Leverkusen next season.

“I can’t say anything, we’re in the middle of a season and all the clubs have big goals. Atletico has them, Madrid too and I’m thinking about achieving them. The match is very important for both of us and I’m focused on that.”

However Alonso did wax lyrical about his time at Real Madrid, calling it ‘unforgettable’.

“Time passes over the years but the affection endures and that relationship is unforgettable. We are grateful, the bond is very strong, it was a very nice stage as a player. They were intense years, it was hard for us to get what we wanted but when we achieved it, it will endure.”

Understandably, Alonso was asked if he had prepared himself for the onslaught of questions about his future.

“I haven’t prepared myself, it doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t surprise me. I’m only thinking about Atletico, that’s what I’ve prepared myself for and I’ve got enough to do,” he told Marca.

Alonso still has a house in Madrid, and was back in December to carry out renovation work, something that obviously kept the rumour mill turning. On facing Atletico, Alonso noted that the atmosphere at the Metropolitano was something to be reckoned with, and their stars are smart with their use of the ball.

“Coming back to Madrid is always a great experience. I remember two years ago, which was exciting. Coming back always has a special touch. Atletico demands a lot from you and that is motivation enough.”

The Basque coach has been tipped as a future Real Madrid manager almost since he left their under-19s team, before spells at Real Sociedad B and Leverkusen. Now with both Ancelotti and Alonso out of contract in 2026, many see it as a question of when not if Alonso returns to the Santiago Bernabeu. It is not yet clear whether Ancelotti will be given the chance to see out his contract if Los Blancos secure La Liga, or President Florentino Perez wants to speed up the operation anyway.