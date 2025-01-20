AC Milan interested in loan with buy option for Barcelona forward

Both Barcelona and AC Milan have shown interest in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, but while the Catalan side still retain some hope of signing the England international, the Rossoneri have turned their attentions elsewhere. One of the names on their shortlist is a Barcelona forward.

Perhaps not the one that Barcelona had hoped. Ansu Fati has been left out of their last three matchday squads on a purely technical basis, and despite the invitations to seek more game time on loan, seems to be set on remainin in Catalonia. That in theory is the case for teammate Ferran Torres too.

He is the object of Milan’s interest. After shifting their attention from Rashford, Torres is one of three names they are looking at say GdS (via MD), alongside another United forward in Rasmus Hojlund, and a former Barcelona forward Joao Felix. They are keen to do a loan deal with an option to buy, which could become obligatory depending on the number of games he plays.

No amounts are mentioned for the option, but they are willing to cover his entire salary for the rest of the season. For their part, the Catalan side don’t have any intention of losing Torres for the rest of the season, feeling he could be useful down the stretch. Unless Milan’s offer is of significant interest economically, then they are unlikely to play ball so to speak. It is also noted that Torres has 2.5 years left on his contract, and half of his €55m fee to be ammortised still.

Barcelona only have Fati and Pau Victor alongside Torres as natural alternatives to their starting front three, and it seems unlikely Hansi Flick would sanction an exit unless it would lead to reinforcements this month too. Torres has dealt with injuries this season, but boasts a goal contribution every 87 minutes in a Barcelona shirt this season.