“He is too old to say that” – Getafe player critical of Gavi after abuse during La Liga draw

Barcelona were immensely frustrated to have dropped points at Getafe on Saturday, and some of that frustration boiled over – especially for Gavi, who was seen squaring up to multiple players during the contest at the Coliseum.

Some of the words uttered by Gavi were revealed by Juan Iglesias during a post-match interview with COPE (via Marca), and the Getafe defender called out the Barcelona youngster for showing “immaturity”.

“I didn’t like that Gavi told us to go to the Segunda. He also said it with his hand on his mouth and I have told him that if he is too old to say that, and he is also old enough to do it without covering himself.”

It’s always a feisty occasion when Barcelona take on Getafe at the Coliseum, and Saturday’s encounter was no difference. While Hansi Flick’s side would have been very annoyed, much of that would have been aimed at themselves, given that they were in position to win the match before letting the hosts back in.