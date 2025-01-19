Saudi Arabia pushing hard for Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid make transfer stance clear

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid has generated a lot of speculation in recent months, especially as Saudi Arabia are desperate to bring him to the Middle East during this summer’s transfer window. However, doing so will be extremely difficult.

As per Marca, it is Al Hilal that would be the club most interested in picking up Vinicius in the event that he does depart for Saudi Arabia. However, Real Madrid are not worried about losing him, despite claims that there are some doubts that have been generated from within the Brazilian superstar’s entourage.

Real Madrid want to agree a new contract with Vinicius at the end of the season, as this would dispel any doubts about his commitment to the club. However, even if this does not happen, there would be confidence from within as only an offer of €1bn, which is the 24-year-old’s release clause, would be accepted.

Furthermore, Vinicius’ current deal does not end until 2027, so Real Madrid have more than enough time to convince him to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bearing all of this in mind, it does seem very likely that he will be going nowhere anytime soon.