Real Madrid resigned to missing out on world class defender

Real Madrid are eyeing up multiple high-profile signings for the summer transfer window, although one looks like it is about to fall through – that being for leading left-back target Alphonso Davies.

Davies has been on the club’s radar for some time, and the idea is picking him up in the summer after the expiry of his Bayern Munich contract has been very appealing. However, it is looking less and less likely that the Canadian international will be available for free at the end of the season.

Bayern offered a new deal to Davies earlier this week, and an agreement is said to be very close. As such, Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid are starting to accept that they will not be signing the 24-year-old.

Left-back has been a problem position for Real Madrid this season, so Davies’ arrival has been necessary. With his incoming no longer expected, it will be interesting to see whether someone else is brought in to compete with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.