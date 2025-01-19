Real Madrid penalty taker update despite Kylian Mbappe’s latest success

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to shake up his Real Madrid penalty takers in 2025.

Los Blancos returned to La Liga top spot with a 4-1 home win over Las Palmas as Kylian Mbappe scored twice – including one from the penalty spot.

The subject of who takes Real Madrid’s penalties has been a major debate in the Spanish capital this season with seven scored from nine attempts.

Mbappe has taken the majority of those spot kicks, with four converted from five taken, as Vinicius Junior netted two from two.

Jude Bellingham has a 50% success rate with one scored from two taken by the England international.

With Vinicius not playing this weekend, Ancelotti addressed the situation in his post-game interview, with the Brazilian still his No.1 pick, – despite Mbappe’s impressive recent form.

Vinicius has a perfect penalty record in Madrid, with seven scored from seven, stretching back to his first effort from 12 yards back in 2023.