WATCH: Brahim Diaz completes first half comeback, Kylian Mbappe nets again as Real Madrid go 3-1 up

Having fallen behind to Las Palmas inside the opening minute, Real Madrid have now completed a first half comeback in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu – not only that, they have also added a third in quick succession.

It was Fabio Silva that gave the visitors a dream start after 26 seconds, but Las Palmas’ lead did not last long as Kylian Mbappe scored for the third match in succession. Now, Real Madrid have hit the front just after the half hour mark, with the goal coming from Brahim Diaz.

Excellent transition attack. Brahim caps it off. pic.twitter.com/EEdF0EEfJX — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) January 19, 2025

Four minutes later, Mbappe finished brilliantly to score his second goal of the afternoon following a cross from Rodrygo Goes.

KYLIAN MBAPPE UNREAL GOAL WOW HE IS TRULY BACK pic.twitter.com/Qu95mnzHiM — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) January 19, 2025

INCREDIBLE FIRST-TIME FINISH FROM KYLIAN MBAPPÉ TO MAKE IT 3-1 REAL MADRID JUST THREE MINUTES AFTER BRAHIM DIAZ GAVE THEM THE LEAD!! A FIRST-HALF BRACE FOR HIM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ik3Qgy6K9A — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 19, 2025

Real Madrid have done excellently well to bounce back from that early Las Palmas goal, and already, that should be enough for the three points – although they will be aware that they blew a two-goal lead against Celta Vigo on Thursday. However, if they can hang on, they would go top of La Liga.