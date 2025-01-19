WATCH: Fabio Silva stuns Real Madrid as Las Palmas score inside first minute

Real Madrid can go top of La Liga if they defeat Las Palmas, but the chances of this happening have taken a blow as the visitors have an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti stuck with the same defence that started the gruelling Copa del Rey last 16 tie against Celta Vigo on Thursday, and inside the opening 60 seconds of proceedings in the Spanish capital, they have been breached by Las Palmas striker Fabio Silva.

¡QUÉ DEFINICIÓN DE FÁBIO SILVA 🇵🇹(2002)!

It’s no surprise that Sandro Ramirez is at the heart of Las Palmas’ goal, as he has been their best attacking player this season. It’s his wonderful cross to the back post that Silva runs on to, and he has no scored at Barcelona and Real Madrid this season, which is a very impressive feat for the Portuguese marksman.

It’s an early shock for Real Madrid, but they do have lots of time to turn this match around. However, with pressure already on their shoulders after a tough week, can they do it?