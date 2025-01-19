WATCH: Real Madrid add fourth against Las Palmas courtesy of Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid are going back to the top of La Liga. Despite an early scare against Las Palmas, the defending champions are now 4-1 up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Fabio Silva that gave the visitors a dream start after 26 seconds, but Las Palmas’ lead did not last long as Kylian Mbappe scored for the third match in succession. Real Madrid would then score twice in five minutes courtesy of Brahim Diaz and Mbappe again, and now just before the hour mark, they have got their fourth – and it has come from the impressive Rodrygo Goes, who had previously set up two of the first three goals for Los Blancos.

RODRYGO GOAL WHAT A MOVE pic.twitter.com/96U0r4M3Qn — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) January 19, 2025

It’s another very good goal from Real Madrid, who have been excellent outside of the opening minute. There is no doubt now that they will be winning this match, and when it is confirmed, their place at the top of La Liga will be confirmed.