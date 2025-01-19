WATCH: Real Madrid find equaliser against Las Palmas courtesy of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid were shocked inside the opening minute against Las Palmas, but fortunately for the defending La Liga champions, they are back level at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Fabio Silva that broke the deadlock for the visitors after just 26 seconds, and while the Portuguese striker should have scored a second minutes later, he has been punished as Real Madrid have now managed to find an equaliser as Kylian Mbappe has netted from the penalty spot after Rodrygo Goes was fouled by Sandro Ramirez.

Mbappe is on good form at the moment. It is now three successive matches that he has scored in, while it is also a big penalty too as he had missed his previous two for Real Madrid (vs Liverpool and Athletic Club).

Real Madrid needed an early response to falling behind, and they have got it. Carlo Ancelotti will want his side to score another before half time, knowing that a victory in this one would see them go top of La Liga.