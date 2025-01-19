Real Madrid star forced to miss Las Palmas fixture after late injury blow

Real Madrid can go top of La Liga with a win over Las Palmas on Sunday, although they will be without several key players for that match. The likes of Vinicius Junior (suspended) and Eduardo Camavinga (injured) won’t play any part, and to make matters worse, Carlo Ancelotti will now be without the services of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, who has been under pressure in recent weeks due to a string of poor performances, has been forced to pull out of the squad to face Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu. As confirmed by Real Madrid, the French midfielder has suffered a minor injury in his left leg.

ℹ @atchouameni, baja de última hora en la convocatoria#RealMadridLasPalmas — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 19, 2025

Tchouameni was expected to start against Las Palmas, so this is a significant blow for Real Madrid, who have called up youth players Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres in place of the 24-year-old. However, his absence does create an opportunity for one of Luka Modric or Dani Ceballos to start alongside Federico Valverde.