Neymar to complete sensational Santos return

Brazilian side Santos are on the verge of securing a loan to bring Neymar Junior back to the club in 2025.

Neymar started his playing career at Santos, as he scored an incredible 136 goals in 225 games, before moving on to Barcelona, aged 21, in 2013.

The Brazil international won three league titles, plus the Copa Libertadores in his native country, before making the switch to Catalonia and his bond to his first club remained strong.

The 32-year-old has indicated his desire to move on from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in 2025 with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Santos have dropped multiple hints over the ongoing negotiations and talks have taken a fresh twist.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via multiple sources in Brazil, a six-month loan offer has ben sent to Al Hilal with an answer expected soon.

🚨Neymar's return to Santos in 2025 is 🔛 https://t.co/3oFkLwzeOz — Football España (@footballespana_) January 19, 2025

Santos are confident they have edged out MLS competition for the veteran forward and a loan spell would end his time in Riyadh.