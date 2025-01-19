Ex-La Liga manager demands more respect for Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has been under pressure this season, and more so this week after the humiliating Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona last Sunday. It’s even been reported that he could be sacked in the next couple of months depending on results, which would be a very big shock.

Luis Carrion, who faced off against Ancelotti earlier in the season as Las Palmas manager, has hit back at the criticism of the Real Madrid head coach in recent weeks, as per Diario AS.

“That’s the world of football. One day you seem the best and the next the worst. He is one of the best coaches in the world, his titles endorse him and I think the contempt that is made of him when it is said that he is a simple aligner and or a good manager is very bad. We have to respect him much more. You can’t go from white to black in a second.”

Carrion believes that a lack of patience is a problem in football nowadays, with him also stating that he also thinks that he wasn’t given enough time at Las Palmas, with whom he was manager for only three months.

“Well, this is a common thing with coaches. We didn’t have good results, the last game against Celta was bad and there was a national team break. Although it was October, I understand that they thought it was a good time for a change, but it was a club that had been showing interest in signing me for some time and I think they lacked some patience, yes.”