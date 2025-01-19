“Sell me a box, Laporta” – Getafe supporters mock Barcelona chief during La Liga match

Barcelona dropped more points in La Liga on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Getafe, in what was a feisty encounter. Club president Joan Laporta would have been among those annoyed at the result, and his evening also involved being targeted by section of the home support inside the Coliseum.

Laporta has been the subject of mocking in recent weeks over the registration issue involving Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. During the match against Getafe, home fans came for him with a couple of teasing chants, one of which was “sell me a box, Laporta, sell me a box” (via MD) – this is in reference to Barcelona selling VIP boxes at the Spotify Camp Nou to ensure that both players could be registered for the second half of the season.

Getafe could be reported by La Liga over the chants, which could be considered as offensive. Barcelona may also lodge a complaint, should they see it as necessary.