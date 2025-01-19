Carlos Corberan secured his first La Liga win as Valencia boss with Los Che sealing a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Victory over La Real hauls Valencia off the bottom of the table as Corberan looks to drag the club to safety in 2025.

Either side Real Madrid’s 4-1 cruise against Las Palmas, Rayo Vallecano sealed a draw at Osasuna and Athletic Club edged out a win at Celta Vigo.

Here’s how Sunday’s La Liga action unfolded…

Celta Vigo 1-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club’s first league outing of 2025 saw them jump back into the top four with three points in Galicia.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the contest in Vigo as Alex Berenguer slotted them ahead just after the hour mark.

Dani Vivian quickly doubled their lead, before Hugo Alvarez hauled the hosts back into the game late on, but their comeback was blocked by a resilient show from the Basque side.

⚽️ L'Athletic Club fait le break grâce à Dani Vivian !pic.twitter.com/cOKEWlQLZG — LigActu 🇪🇸 (@LigActu) January 19, 2025

Osasuna 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

The spoils were shared in a mid-table battle in Pamplona as Rayo and Osasuna remain in ninth and tenth respectively in the table.

Sergio Camello’s cheeky finish got Rayo off to the perfect start, but the visitors were unable to get that all-important second goal, as Osasuna improved after the break.

¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE SERGIO CAMELLO!

¡QUÉ PASE DE ANDREI RAȚIU!

📽️ @GoalsXtrapic.twitter.com/5UdNlGRA0s — Football Report (@FootballReprt) January 19, 2025

Raul Garcia’s header grabbed a deserved point for the hosts as both sides missed late chances to swipe a win.

Valencia 1-0 Real Sociedad

In the final game on Sunday’s schedule a nervy Valencia crowd saw their new boss get his first league victory since arriving at the Estadio Mestalla.

Corberan knows the size of the task ahead of him, as Hugo Duro’s early goal broke the deadlock, and the hosts earned their three points on the night.

⚽️ GOAL: Hugo Duro

🇪🇸 Valencia 1-0 Real Sociedadpic.twitter.com/ExM3RGECmi — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) January 19, 2025

That moves them up to 19th spot in the table, in a real morale boost for Corberan’s charges ahead of going to Barcelona next weekend.

Images via Getty Images/One Football