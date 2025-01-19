Kylian Mbappe on form as Real Madrid go top of La Liga with Las Palmas demolition

Real Madrid have ended a difficult week on a high note, as they secured an impressive 4-1 comeback victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a dreadful start to proceedings for the hosts as Las Palmas scored after 26 seconds, courtesy of Fabio Silva. However, they were not behind for long as Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty on 17 minutes after Rodrygo Goes was fouled inside the area by Sandro Ramirez, who had set up the visitors’ goal.

Real Madrid would then score twice in five first half minutes to pull themselves clear of Las Palmas. First, Brahim Diaz netted from a Lucas Vazquez assist, before Mbappe turned home a Rodrygo cross for his second of the afternoon.

Mbappe was denied a 26-minute hat-trick by VAR after finding the back of the net just before the half time interval, but Real Madrid would not be denied their fourth goal as Rodrygo got on the scoresheet just before the hour mark.

Benito Ramirez was sent off soon after for a high challenge on Lucas, while Real Madrid welcomed back David Alaba for his first appearance in 13 months after an ACL injury. The result means that Carlo Ancelotti’s side go back top of La Liga, where they will hope to stay for the remainder of the season.