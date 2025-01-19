Key star returns for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League comeback

Atletico Madrid return to UEFA Champions League action on January 21 with a crunch home clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Los Rojiblancos are aiming to secure their automatic spot in the last 16 next month as they currently sit one point outside the top eight.

Diego Simeone’s side head into the game on the back of seeing their 15-match winning streak ended by Leganes in La Liga action as the title race rolls on.

Simeone will be keen to secure an instant reaction from his players against the reigning Bundesliga champions with positive injury news for the hosts.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Jose Maria Gimenez came through a final training test, and the Uruguayan will rejoin the squad for the game – but he is unlikely to start at centre back.

However, the progress on Gimenez is balanced against other injury-enforced absences, with Alexander Sorloth and Pablo Barrios both ruled out until the end of January.