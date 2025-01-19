Getafe boss responds to Alejandro Balde racist chanting complaint

The fallout over Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde’s claim he was racially abused by Getafe fans has continued.

La Blaugrana were again frustrated on the road at Getafe, as they slipped to a fourth successive draw at the Estadio Coliseum, on an uncomfortable night for the Catalans.

Barcelona were unsettled by both the antics of the Getafe players and the hostile atmosphere in the stands as flagged up by Hansi Flick in his post game interview.

Flick claimed he had ‘not seen anything like it’ in reference to the home crowd’s behaviour as the spoils were shared.

Balde confirmed after the game he altered the officials over the chants and referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes activated the protocol on racist chanting with a stadium tannoy warning made.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas offered his take on the situation, as he condemned racist abuse, but disagreed with Flick over the hosts conduct in the game.

“I don’t know that I agree with what Flick said. I’m against any racist comment or chant, and we should find those responsible and get them away from the pitch,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.