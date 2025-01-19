“Disgusting coach” – former Barcelona player lashes out at Getafe and Jose Bordalas after draw

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Getafe was incredibly frustrating for Barcelona, and for some associated with the Catalan club, their anger was with the opposition rather than their own failing in the Spanish capital.

Gavi aimed abuse at multiple Getafe players in the later stages of the match, while a former player of the Catalan giants has also expressed bitter emotions towards Jose Bordalas and his squad.

Ramon Maria Caldere, who played for Barcelona for five years in the 1980s, took to X after the full time whistle was blown at the Coliseum to vent his displeasure at the style of football displayed by Los Azulones during Saturday’s fixture.

“What a disgusting coach Bordalas is for the way he plays this game. I have been a humble coach yes, but I will never be able to defend this way of doing things. Regrettable!!”

In recent years, Barcelona have struggled when facing Getafe at the Coliseum, and even with the change of manager, their winless run at the stadium has now extended. While it may be frustrating to play against, Bordalas’ style is certainly effective – especially against the bigger clubs.