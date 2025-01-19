Dani Ceballos aims jibe at Diego Simeone over Real Madrid criticism

Dani Ceballos has hit back at Diego Simeone over his recent critique of Real Madrid.

Simeone aimed a barb at his rivals following their midweek Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo as the La Liga title races hots up.

Real Madrid’s passage into the quarter finals came via a controversial goal against the Galicians and Simeone fanned the flames of conspiracy.

The Argentinian hinted that favourable decisions have been going for Real Madrid ‘for a hundred years’ and Ceballos has fired back.

The Spain international referenced the two UEFA Champions League finals Atletico Madrid have lost to their city rivals in his tenure – which Ceballos believes is still on Simeone’s mind.

“He has not gotten over the two finals he lost to Real Madrid,” as per quotes from DAZN via Marca.

Ceballos was handed a rare league start in Real Madrid’s 4-1 home win over Las Palmas in the Spanish capital and he indicated his intention is to stay at the club beyond the winter transfer window.