Chelsea transfer target has €20m release clause

Chelsea have signed many promising youngsters in recent years, and their latest target is located in Spain – that being Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez.

In the last couple of weeks, the Premier League giants have submitted two offers for Yeremay: the first, which was rejected, was valued at €10m, while their latest bid was €12m, and this has yet to be responded to.

Deportivo may choose to turn this down too, as it is unlikely that Chelsea would allow the 22-year-old to remain at the Segunda club for the remainder of the season if an agreement was reached. In this regard, the only way that a deal would be done is if his release clause was activated – and according to ED, this is valued at €20m.

As per the report, Napoli have recently joined the race for Yeremay, whom they see as a possible option to replace the recently-departed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, they are losing out to Chelsea at this current moment.

There is no doubt that Yeremay is a very important player for Deportivo, but an offer in the region of that amount would surely be too good to refuse. However, losing one of their key players for the remainder of the season would be a bitter blow, especially as they are currently involved in a relegation battle.