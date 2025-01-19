Carlo Ancelotti is confident Kylian Mbappe will have a vital role in the second half of his debut season at Real Madrid.

Mbappe moved up to 12 La Liga goals as Ancelotti’s side cruised to a 4-1 home win over Las Palmas as Los Blancos reclaimed top spot.

A two-point lead gives Real Madrid a key advantage as focus now switches to the UEFA Champions League before the end of the month.

Mbappe is making continued progress in Madrid, after an injury-impacted start to 2024/25, and Ancelotti believes fans are now seeing the best of him.

“Mbappe is the best centre forward in the world, even though there were in doubts over whether he could play in that position. He’s a great striker, who is very comfortable in the centre, rather than on the wing,” as per reports from Marca.

Mbappe has only managed two Champions League goals since arriving in Madrid last summer as he moved onto 50 goals in the competition at the end of 2024.

The 25-year-old is currently eighth on the all-time UCL list and he will be hoping to move up to sixth as Real Madrid aim to defend their title in 2025.