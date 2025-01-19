Carlo Ancelotti bites back at Real Madrid form critics

Carlo Ancelotti had a message for Real Madrid’s critics as they retook La Liga top spot.

On a weekend where their rivals stumbled, Ancelotti’s defending champions seized their opportunity and grabbed all three points in Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe netted twice as the hosts cruised past Las Palmas and opened up a two-point lead at the top of the rankings with 20 games played.

Real Madrid have endured a few stumbles at the start of 2025 including their Spanish Supercup disaster against Barcelona.

However, as the campaign moves into a crunch period, there is a sense of Ancelotti moving into winning mode.

“Football is like this sometimes, but I’m confused, because I’ve heard we play bad football – but we are leaders?” as per quotes from Marca.

“It was a well-rounded game, complete, with quality and a good attitude. It started badly but that didn’t change the dynamic. Mbappe helped us because he’s on a good run. ”

Up next for Ancelotti is the return of his UEFA Champions League defence with Real Madrid needing two wins from their final games to remain in the hunt for an automatic last 16 spot.

Real Madrid are currently four points off the top eight ahead of hosting RB Salzburg on January 22 and heading to Stade Brest a week later.