Barcelona striker target has preference to join Arsenal – report

Barcelona want to sign a new striker in the next 1-2 years, although doing so will be tough – not only because of money woes, but competition too. They recently lost their dream target in Erling Haaland (who has renewed with Manchester City until 2034), and Benjamin Sesko could be joining the Norwegian in the Premier League.

As per CaughtOffside, Barcelona are one of the clubs keen on Sesko, who is expected to leave RB Leipzig in the summer. However, it’s reported that the Slovenian sensation prefers a move to Arsenal at this stage, which is also bad news for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Sesko would be an outstanding Robert Lewandowski replacement, and he should be relatively affordable now that Barcelona are back in La Liga’s 1:1 rule (although funds would still need to be raised). If he ends up going to Arsenal, it would certainly be a blow for the Catalans, whose striker search is proving to be difficult.