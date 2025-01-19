Worrying Barcelona stat emerges as La Liga title challenge falters

Barcelona find themselves facing a battle to save their La Liga title chances in 2025.

A scrappy 1-1 draw at Getafe saw La Blaugrana lose further ground on their rivals at the top of the table with Real Madrid ending the weekend two points clear at the summit.

The defending champions are also seven points ahead of their El Clasico foes who have slipped down to third place.

Frustration was clear to see for Hansi Flick’s charges as they missed chances and drew at Getafe for the fourth successive year in league action.

Flick’s team are the leading scorers in La Liga this season with 52 goals from 20 matches, at an average of 2.6 per game, with the highest xG at 49.7 across those outings.

However, those numbers may only tell part of the story, as they also top La Liga for ‘clear goal scoring chances missed’ with 55 – almost double the amount of the nearest teams – on 36.

The tie in Getafe was a perfect illustration of this, with an xG of 2.55 in 90+ minutes, but Barcelona only converted one of the six big chances they created.