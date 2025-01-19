Barcelona on alert as defensive target set for Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid are expected to make significant defensive changes for the second successive summer, with multiple departures expected at the season’s end. Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta will both be on their way, while another heading for the exit door is Reinildo Mandava.

In the last couple of months, Reinildo has lost his starting spot at left-back to Javi Galan. As such, he is no longer counted on by head coach Diego Simeone, and because of this, Atleti do not see it as important to renew his contract, which runs out at the end of the current campaign.

Relevo say that it is increasingly likely that Reinildo leaves Atleti as a free agent, with the club having no plans to offer him a new deal. This is good news for Barcelona, as they are reported to be interested in the Mozambique international as a back-up option to Alejandro Balde.

🚨🇲🇿 JUST IN: It is highly unlikely Reinildo remains at Atlético Madrid next season. The increasingly strong feeling is that the parties will part ways at the end of the season. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/JluK0BmtPk — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 18, 2025

Reinildo has been a valuable servant to Atletico Madrid, although the ACL injury he sustained in 2023 has held him back. Barring significant developments, he is playing his final few months at the Metropolitano.