Barcelona confirm new injury for key player as Champions League absence is confirmed

Barcelona know that a victory in their league phase match against Benfica on Tuesday would ensure their place in the Champions League last 16. However, their chances of success in Lisbon have been affected by another injury problem for Dani Olmo.

On Sunday, the Catalan giants confirmed that the midfielder has suffered an overload in his calf, and as a result, he will not be available to make the trip to Portugal in midweek. It is also noted that his recovery period is not yet known, meaning that there is a chance that he misses further upcoming matches.

❗ COMUNICADO MÉDICO ℹ Dani Olmo tiene una sobrecarga en el sóleo de la pierna derecha. Es baja para el próximo partido y el regreso a la dinámica de equipo vendrá determinado en función de su evolución. pic.twitter.com/PWUPfCcAVo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 19, 2025

Barcelona were delighted with they were granted a precautionary measure to register Olmo, but given that this could be revoked at any time, the last thing they needed was for him to pick up his second injury in four months.

Olmo would have had a good chance to be a starter against Benfica, but now, it gives opportunity to another Barcelona player to stake their claim in a crucial Champions League fixture.