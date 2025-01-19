Barcelona and Girona in talks over defender deal

Barcelona need to make a sale this month in order to sign Marcus Rashford, and currently, the most likely exit to take place is that of Eric Garcia. The defender, who is far down the pecking order in Hansi Flick’s plans, is wanted by Como and Girona, and it is the latter that are favourites to bring him back to Montilivi.

Cesc Fàbregas is interested in bringing Ansu Fati and Eric García to his Como side. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 18, 2025

Garcia was on loan at Girona last season, and he made a very good impression during his spell at the Catalan club. As such, they have been pursuing a permanent deal ever since, and while they missed out last summer, one is looking increasingly likely to take place in January.

As per MD, talks have been taking place between Barcelona and Girona in regards to a deal for Garcia, and the latter are prepared to offer €10m in order to secure an agreement.

Barcelona would prefer to part ways with Ansu Fati this month, given that Rashford would replace him like-for-like in Flick’s squad. However, given that there is insufficient interest in his services at this stage, the sale of Garcia looks to be the one that needs to be done.