(WATCH) Jules Kounde hands Barcelona early lead at Getafe

Barcelona have made the perfect start at Getafe as they aim to close the La Liga title gap overnight.

Atletico Madrid’s shock slip up at Leganes has given La Blaugrana a fresh shot as they aim for three points in the capital.

Victory in the south of Madrid would push Barcelona to within three points of the current league leaders as the title race tightens up.

Despite the pressure, Barcelona seized their first clear opening of the night, as Pedri’s perfect pass into the box was bundled home by the rampaging Jules Kounde.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Getafe 0-1 Barcelona | Jules Kounde JULES KOUNDE OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A PASS FROM PEDRI !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/jxxsVqTFKC — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 18, 2025

Jules Koundé gives Barcelona the lead inside ten minutes 🙌 Hansi Flick's side score their first goal at the Coliseum since 2019!#LaLiga | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/GcVd4Uw33L — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 18, 2025

It is Kounde’s first Barcelona league goal since August and the first the French international has scored away from home this season.

Whatever the final result is at full time, it will break Barcelona’s recent record at Getafe, with the last three clashes there ending at 0-0, with no away win since 2019 against Jose Bordalas’ side.

